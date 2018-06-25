Has Joe Jackson Confirmed He’s Dying From Cancer With Cryptic Tweet? — See Message

Joe Jackson has broken his silence since it was reported he was on his deathbed after battling terminal cancer. In a tweet, he may have just confirmed his days are numbered.

A verified Joe Jackson account tweeted a beautiful message about sunsets yesterday, seemingly confirming the Jackson family patriarch’s terminal cancer diagnosis. “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes,” the tweet read, with a photo of Joe, 89, in his signature hat, in front of a setting sun. It was reported just days ago that Joe was on his deathbed and his large, star-powered family was preparing to say their final goodbyes.

Joe’s granddaughter, Paris Jackson, retweeted the message, while also questioning if it was truly her grandfather who wrote the tweet. “this is a beautiful tweet. though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. i’m not sure if he’s ever used this account.” She then added, “blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do.” Paris’s sentiments about how Joe Jackson’s handlers are caring for him in his final days, echo those of her uncle Jermaine Jackson, who confirmed the news of his father’s illness to Daily Mail. In confirming the diagnosis, Jermaine also revealed that the senior part of the family has been jumping through hoops trying to see the ailing patriarch.

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

“No one knew what was going on — we shouldn’t have to beg, plead, and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this,” Jermaine revealed. “We have been hurting. We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture. Even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.” While Joe Jackson certainly had a tumultuous relationship with his brood, especially Michael Jackson, who reportedly cut him out of his will, Joe was the man who helped bring the Jackson 5 to fame. Today, June 25, happens to be the 9th anniversary of Michael’s death.