Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested After Allegedly Dragging Him With Her Car

Jen Harley was arrested for allegedly beating her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro before dragging him with her car in Las Vegas on June 24, according to a wild new report. Is the ‘Jersey Shore’ star OK? Here’s what we know…

The drama between exes, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley, 31, just hit a dangerous level. Harley was taken into police custody for allegedly beating up the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star and dragging him with a car, a source tells Us Weekly. Her bail is reportedly set at $3,000. The incident occurred in Las Vegas on June 24, where the Jersey Shore cast is currently filming season 2 of their hit MTV spinoff, Family Vacation. Magro’s condition is currently unknown. Harley was arrested for domestic battery an officer from the Clark County Detention Center confirmed to the site.

The exes split back in April, shortly after the birth of their first child together, a daughter Ariana Sky who is 2-months-old. The breakup happened after Magro and Harley got into a frightening altercation, which played out on Instagram Live. After going back and forth, spitting insults at one another, they appeared to get into a physical fight. “Put your hands on me again! Put your f—king hands on me again, I dare you!” Magro yelled in the video, which was saved by fans before it was removed.

The Jersey Shore star later released a public apology to his family, friends and fans. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly on April 30. However, that focus didn’t last too long, as the exes were in the news just one week after his apology for another altercation.

Magro and Harley reportedly got into another physical altercation on Thursday, June 7, at the Las Vegas hotel where the Jersey Shore cast is filming. The alleged fight went down after Jen showed up to the hotel “unannounced.” Amidst their drama, Magro and Harley have alluded that they’ve both cheated on one another at some point in their relationship, which fueled their multiple outbursts.