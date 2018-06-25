Jana Kramer Pregnant: Country Star Expecting Baby #2 With Husband 2 Years After Separation

After 2 heartbreaking miscarriages in a row, Jana Kramer & her husband Mike Caussin officially have a 2nd baby on the way! The two have also recently reconciled after a difficult past couple years. See their sweet announcement here!

Jana Kramer, 34, and her husband-of-three-years, Mike Caussin, 31, are the proud parents of 2-year-old daughter Jolie Rae Caussin. And while the duo have been wanting to grow their family for a while now, it hasn’t been easy. In fact, Jana suffered two miscarriages in the past eight months. However, the country singer is officially pregnant again — and she and Mike could not be happier! The two announced the exciting news on June 25 via Instagram, proving that they’re not only doing better than ever as a couple, but their familial dreams are finally coming true too!

“I’m so excited,” the “I Got The Boy” singer gushed to People magazine about her happy pregnancy news. “We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, ‘Hey, I know it’s hard but just try to have some hope.’” Jana is due in November, and this time around, instead of relying on IFV, she ended up getting pregnant naturally — thanks to tracking her cycle and ovulation schedule with the Ava bracelet. She opened up even more about her pregnancy in the latest episode of her podcast Whine Down with Jana Kramer.

“I didn’t know I ovulated late and I don’t know if it’s because my cycles are messed up because of my miscarriages, but it said I ovulated on the sixteenth or seventeenth day so that’s what we trusted and I got pregnant,” she revealed. But of course her journey to pregnancy has been far from smooth sailing. The star has actually suffered a total of five miscarriages — including two chemical losses.

Jana appears to be out of the woods now though, after she shared that the “worst” morning sickness she’s ever had has just ended. “I was in bed for like six weeks straight,” says the entertainer, who is keeping the sex of their second child a secret for a couple more weeks. “I felt like I was just doing such a bad job as a mom because Jolie’s super active right now.”

Seven months after welcoming Jolie in 2016, Jana and her former NFL tight end hubby announced they were taking a break because Mike had been unfaithful. He later entered a rehabilitation facility for treatment and the couple have been working hard on their marriage for the last two years. “We really wanted to get to a place where we were healthy [before trying for another baby],” Jana said. “We both know that children do not save a marriage.” Congrats again, Jana and Mike!