Heather Locklear ‘In Serious Hot Water’: Facing Up To 5 Years In Jail After Latest Arrest

Heather Locklear’s latest arrest for allegedly drunkenly hitting a cop — for the second time in four months — could lead to serious jail time. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details.

Heather Locklear‘s life just keeps hitting a new rock bottom. The 56-year-old actress was arrested yet again on June 24, this time for allegedly punching a sheriff’s deputy who responded to a 911 disturbance call at her Thousand Oaks, CA home. She then reportedly kicked an EMT as they attempted to put her on a stretcher. The former Melrose Place star was allegedly highly intoxicated at the time and has since been hit with 2 charges of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. She’s still facing four counts of allegedly hitting deputies during a March search of her home following another battery call, so now Heather is looking at some serious jail time!

“Heather is in serious hot water. Each count of Heather‘s misdemeanor battery on a peace officer carries a possibility of one year in jail. If found guilty at trial, the judge would have the discretion to sentence Heather concurrently (meaning both sentences served at once) or consecutively (you serve one sentence in its entirety before you start serving the other). Even with good conduct credits, she’s got the potential of significant custody time. So she could do 1 to 2 years in jail depending on the judge’s ruling,” California Criminal Defense Attorney Darren Kavinoky tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She has additional problems because of other cases in Ventura County, including four counts of battery on a peace officer and one of resisting arrest, each of which carries the possibility of a year in jail. So really she could do 5 years here, plus her another 2 years for the charges mentioned above. She is in real trouble,” Kavinoky continues.

Heather has since bailed out of jail and reportedly checked into rehab for alcohol issues. She did the same thing in March after allegedly hitting deputies serving a search warrant looking for weapons at her home following a Feb. arrest for a domestic violence incident where she allegedly punched boyfriend Chris Heisser. This is now her seventh trip to rehab and third time this year after also undergoing treatment in January. Troubled Heather was arrested last week for allegedly trying to choke her parents and was placed on a 72 hour involuntary psychiatric hold after allegedly threatening suicide.

“Getting proactive by checking herself into rehab is an excellent idea, both to demonstrate to the court and prosecutors that she has finally had a wake-up call, and also to save her life. I know full well that addiction is a disease that gets worse over time, never better. The symptoms of untreated addiction are often disturbing and potentially life-threatening. I only hope that she has the services of a great criminal defense lawyer (and she’s welcome to call 1-800-NoCuffs); I know she has the potential to come out of this as a better person. I hope for her sake that she doesn’t hit snooze alarm on this wake-up call,” Kavinoky adds.