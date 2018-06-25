Heather Locklear: Fire Fighters Respond To Alleged OD Call As Pal Says She’s Hit ‘Rock Bottom’

Things aren’t looking too good for Heather Locklear. The actress is reportedly back in the hospital for a medical emergency following her June 24 arrest. Here’s everything we know.

Hours after Heather Locklear, 56, was released from police custody after allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT on June 24, the Uptown Girls star has allegedly returned back to the hospital after police received a call for someone overdosing at her home on June 25, according to TMZ. “Fire trucks, four police, and an ambulance just arrived at Heather’s home (around 3:30 p.m. PST Monday) in Thousand Oaks and took someone from the house to the hospital,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The Ventura County Sherriff’s office later verified that they responded to a situation at her home. “I can confirm that we responded to a medical emergency at that address, fire called, fire handled the situation and transported one person to the hospital for a medical emergency,” Capt. Beckett explained to HL.

We’ve also learned Heather will reportedly be seeking treatment. Her second stint in the hospital comes less than a week after she was rushed to the hospital after allegedly threatening to kill herself. “Heather is hitting rock bottom and her daughter (Ava Elizabeth Sambora) and other family members are seriously concerned for her health and well-being. It breaks her daughter’s heart that Heather has been in so much trouble recently, and Ava has been pleading with her mom to get help,” a source close to Heather EXCLUSIVELY explained to HL before today’s incident.

“Her recent troubles with the law is not who Heather is nor who she wants to be. Heather is a nice, sweet, kind, and generous person who feels she has hit her final rough patch. She is ready for some major life changes. It seems her last trip to jail was a real wake up call for her because she feels miserable, is sincerely sorry, and ready to do things differently. She feels demoralized and never wants to do go through that ever again,” the insider added.

We’re certainly wishing Heather the best during this difficult time. She’s been hit with 2 charges of misdemeanor battery, and she’s still facing four counts of allegedly hitting deputies during a March search of her home.