Heather Locklear Arrested For 2nd Time In 4 Months: Allegedly Assaulted Cop While ‘Heavily Intoxicated’

It’s been a rough few months for Heather Locklear, and the actress was arrested for the second time in 2018 on June 24 after she allegedly assaulted a police officer. Here are all the shocking details.

For the second time in just four months, Heather Locklear has been arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer. The latest infraction went down at her home on June 24, according to TMZ. The site reports that 911 was called to Heather’s house for a “disturbance,” and that the actress was allegedly “extremely agitated” and “heavily intoxicated” when officials arrived. She allegedly punched one of the officers who was trying to keep her apart from family members at the scene. Then, she allegedly went on to kick an EMT who was attempting to put her on a gurney.

After a trip to the hospital to get checked out, Heather was reportedly taken to jail, where she continues to be held on $20,000 bail. This incident comes just one week after Heather was hospitalized and given an involuntary psych evaluation — her family called 911 on June 17, claiming the 56-year-old was threatening to kill herself. Heather’s parents reportedly went to her home after she became “agitated” during the day, and she allegedly got physical with them after they arrived, according to TMZ. The actress allegedly choked her mom and hit her dad, which is what led them to place the 911 call.

This latest arrest mirrors what Heather went through back in February, when she was booked for domestic violence and battery against a police officer. In that incident, Heather’s brother called police after allegedly witnessing a fight between the 56-year-old and her boyfriend. When officials arrived, Heather allegedly attacked them. She was charged with one count of felony domestic violence, as well as three counts of battery on a police officer.