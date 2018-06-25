Adam Rippon, Megan Rapinoe & More Sexy Sports Stars Bear All For ESPN’s Body Issue: See Pics

Summer’s here, and the hottest stars of the sports world are taking it all off. Karl-Anthony Towns, Megan Rapinoe and Adam Rippon all got naked for ‘ESPN The Magazine’s BODY10 issue and the pictures are sizzling!

To celebrate the 10th annual ESPN The Magazine Body issue, the publication attempted to break the Internet with its hottest batch of naked athletes yet! The publication, which has spent a decade breaking down barriers and taboos by showcasing athletes au naturale, dropped its BODY10 issue digitally on June 25 (the physical issue will hit newsstands on June 29.) The 2018 class includes Olympians, a NFL Hall of Famer, soccer’s biggest icons, a WWE champion — and they’re all naked! Olympian Adam Rippon stunned while on the cover, as the figure skater posed in just his skates. While some would say he looked cold, others would say he looked flawless.

The full roster of the 2018 ESPN The Magazine Body Issue was released ahead of the issue and it includes: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back; Sue Bird, Seattle Storm Point Guard; Megan Rapinoe, USWNT and Seattle Reign FC Forward; Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Track and Field Athlete and Gold Medalist; Lauren Chamberlain, USSSA Pride Infielder; Jessie Diggins, U.S. Olympic Cross-Country Skier and Gold Medalist; Crystal Dunn, USWNT and North Carolina Courage Forward; Charlotte Flair, WWE Superstar; Zlatan Ibrahimovic, LA Galaxy Forward; Dallas Keuchel, World Series Champion and Houston Astros Cy Young Award-Winning Pitcher; Greg Norman, Hall of Fame Golfer; Yasiel Puig, LA Dodgers Right Fielder; Adam Rippon, Olympic Bronze Medalist Figure Skater; Jerry Rice, Pro Football Hall of Fame Wide Receiver; Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm Forward; and Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Center.

The Body Issue does more than just showcase some of the biggest stars without a stitch of clothing on them. It has challenged perceptions, all while celebrating athletes and the human form. Chris Mosier became the first transgender athlete to pose for the issue in 2016. “I have had such an interesting relationship with my body and it has really evolved over time,” he said, per the New York Times, “so I felt this was a real challenge for me and a great way to celebrate where I am at right now.”

In addition to showcasing athletes of all shapes and sizes, the publication has proudly celebrated par-athletes — from Sarah Reinertsen in 2009 all the way up to Kristie Ennis in 2017. Fans can see for themselves, thanks to ESPN The Magazine. Along with the 2018 issue, the publication set up a digital archive of all the previous issues, which you can check here after looking at the 2018 photos above.