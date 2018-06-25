Donald Trump Jr & Kimberly Guilfoyle Make Romance Instagram Official On Fishing Trip

This isn’t ‘fake news.’ Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News’ Kimberly Guilfoyle doubled down on making their romance ‘Instagram official,’ sharing pictures of their romantic fishing trip online.

“Amazing weekend in Montana with [Donald Trump Jr., 40],” Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, posted on June 24, sharing a picture of President Donald Trump’s son holding a fish towards the camera in one hand, a cigar in the other. “Here are some shots from our trip to the Stillwater River which we floated for the day on Saturday,” she added, posting some more romantic shots of the two on their Montana getaway. In a pair of selfies, Don Jr. and Kimberly cozy up together while smiling for the camera.

Don Jr. also raved about spending time in the great outdoors with his new girlfriend. “Great time floating the Stillwater River yesterday in MT with [Kimberly],” Donald wrote, sharing some of the pictures to his account. “It doesn’t get prettier than this. What a way to spend a weekend.” Judging by the smiles on the faces of the president’s son and the Fox News personality, it appears they had the time of their lives.

The first time Don Jr. and Kimberly made it “Instagram official” happened just days before, when the two posed for a picture with Poison’s Brett Michaels. “Always great catching up with my good friends [Bret] and all the boys from Poison,” Don captioned the photo, with Kimberly rocking a cherry-red catsuit. “You can’t find a cooler group of guys who love their fans and do so much for our vets. Great show last night on Long Island.”

It’s been three months since Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump decided to end their marriage, but the two had been on the rocks for months. They’ve been separated since the summer of 2017, and Vanessa seemingly gave her ex-husband her blessing to date Kimberly in a tweet that attacked the press

Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March 2018, but the two had been separated since the middle of 2017. Though Don Jr. was dogged with allegations of cheating on his wife with Aubrey O’Day, 34, and Melissa Stetten, 29, Vanessa seemingly gave her seal of approval for Don to date Kimberly in a tweet that also attacked the press (which seems to be the official Trump family pastime.) With Vanessa giving the thumbs up, Don Jr. seems to be living his best life with Kimberly.