Less than a week after Demi Lovato confessed she’d relapsed in a new song called ‘Sober,’ she gave the first live performance of the track, and was noticeably extremely emotional. Watch here.

Demi Lovato took her Tell Me You Love Me tour to Rock in Rio in Lisbon on June 24, but she made one significant change to her set when she took the stage. For this show, she decided to close her performance with a rendition of her newly-released track, “Sober,” and it was quite a touching moment. Demi released the song on June 20 as a way to admit to her fans that she’d broken her sobriety after six years, and the lyrics are incredibly raw and emotional. So, it was no surprise that Demi got a bit choked up as she belted out the words at her piano.

It seemed the hardest part for the singer to get through was when she sang, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost, who watched me fall again, I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” Her voice catches on that second line, likely because of the roaring cheer from the audience surrounding her. Demi’s fans are making it very clear that they’re standing by her despite this setback, and it’s obvious that Demi is incredibly grateful. She even posted a clip from the “Sober” performance with new insight into where she’s at with her sobriety.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.” Demi has not opened up about when she relapsed, the substances she used, or about whether or not she’s gotten treatment. However, from this caption, it appears she is back on the right track.