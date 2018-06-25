Cardi B Confirms She Married Offset In Secret, Intimate Ceremony: No Dress, No Makeup, No Ring

Cardi B broke her silence about her secret marriage to Offset when she took to Twitter on June 25 to give intimate wedding details and explain the reason why she wanted to keep the special moment to herself.

Cardi B and Offset are married and it’s been that way since September! The pregnant rapper took to Twitter on June 25 to finally confirm that yes they did get married and although it was special, it was not extravagant. She also explained why she chose to keep the huge romantic step to herself. “There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep to myself! Getting married was one of those moments!,” she wrote in the tweet. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

Cardi didn’t stop there either. She made sure to let her fans know that she was aware of the criticism concerning her pregnancy and not being married so she wanted to set the record straight. “Well now since you little nosey f**ks know at least ya can stop saying i had a baby out of wedlock,” she ended the tweet. The mom-to-be definitely didn’t seem happy about the news going public and she made sure to also point that out in her caption for the message. “This why i name my album “Invasion of privacy” cause people will do the most to be nosey about your life .Welp f**k it,”she wrote.