Cardi B & Offset Already Married?: Fans Freak After He Calls Her His ‘Wife’ At BET Awards

Wait! Did we miss something? Offset left fans confused after he referred to Cardi B as his ‘wife’ at the BET Awards and now we want to know more!

Cardi B, 25, is preparing her baby shower at the moment, but fans were left wondering if she secretly had a shotgun wedding after her fiancé Offset called her his “wife” at the BET Awards. The 26-year-old rapper made the off-the-cuff remark on June 24 while accepting the award for Best Group with his fellow Migos stars, Quavo and Takeoff. After they thanked their label and fellow artists and God, of course, Offset said, “I thank my wife. You should thank yours.” What? We thought they were just engaged and getting ready to have a baby girl any day now! Did they secretly get married too?

Fans were left thinking the same thing and took to Twitter to ask the questions we’re asking now! One person tweeted his quote and added, “OK Offset. I hear you… get it Cardi!” Another person wrote, “Offset so raw he really love his girl. He said, ‘I thank my wife, y’all should too.’” Yet another fan wrote, “He love him Cardi! Ooooookuuuurrrrrrttt!” If Offset and Cardi B did secretly get married they wouldn’t be the first celeb couple to wed on the sly and then casually drop it into an awards acceptance speech. Remember when super secret Adele confirmed that she was married at the 2017 Grammys after months of speculation by calling Simon Konecki her “husband”? So it has been done before.

But, having called Cardi B his “wife” early on in the evening, Offset didn’t go on stage to collect her Viewers’ Choice BET Award for “Bodak Yellow” later on. And the fans noticed that too.

Soooooo Offset couldn’t accept the award for his wife #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/satC4BYffm — walkingdeadmua (@mommamichonne) June 25, 2018

So Offset not gonna accept the award for his wife he shouted out? 🤔🤔😂😂😂 #BETAwards #CardiB — Drew 🇮🇳 (@FrescoSauve) June 25, 2018

One tweeted, “So Offset couldn’t accept the award on his wife behalf?” Another person wrote, “Why Offset didn’t hop his happy a** up there to accept on his wife behalf… least he can do.” And yet another tweeted, “So Offset not gonna accept the award for his wife he shouted out?” Oh dear!