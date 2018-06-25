Cardi B Asks For A Baby Bentley & Gold Bassinet In Wild Baby Registry — See Her Full Wish List

Only the best for Cardi B’s unborn daughter! In fact, the star’s lavish baby registry reportedly consists of super expensive items such as a $700 mini Bentley & a crib worth nearly $4k! …And she apparently already got what she asked for!

Cardi B, 25, and Offset‘s, 26, baby daughter hasn’t even arrived yet, and already the expectant mom is determined to spoil her! While some outlets report that Cardi has already had her baby shower in Atlanta, where she’ll be giving birth within the next month, some outlets state she’s still planning her shower. Either way though, the rapper reportedly has an uber expensive baby registry, and it’s boujee AF!

Requesting “big-ticket” items, TMZ claims Cardi is after a battery-powered Bentley Bentayga and a Moses bassinet that goes for $2,799, but can be covered in gold leaf for an additional $839 — and of course Cardi wants the gold! The mini car costs $700, and she also wants a BEABA Babycook Set worth $200. With the set she’ll be able to make her own baby food. Clearly Cardi wants her little girl living in the lap of luxury!

“Cardi’s baby shower went down in Atlanta this weekend,” TMZ reports, adding that the artist did actually receive the items she asked for. Cardi tweeted last week, on June 20, that she was planning on having two baby showers — until her doctor nixed it. She wrote, “I was planning to have 2 babyshowers …One in NY and one in Atl but my doctor told me i can’t fly nomore now i have to fly 60 people to AtlantaI always bragged about having 2 big families until now.”

More recently, on June 23, she confessed that baby shower planning was taking a toll on her stress levels. “Baby shower planning makes me not even wanna do a wedding,” she tweeted. “Shit Soo overwhelming.” After Cardi gives birth, she’s not planning on slowing down though. In fact, the star is going on the road with Bruno Mars for seven weeks beginning in September. However, she’s not looking to ditch her mommy duties — she’s planning on taking her baby girl with her!

“What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby,” she told Rolling Stone for their July cover story. “Only time I don’t have my baby with me is when I’m getting my hair done, makeup done, performing. I don’t want to miss one second. I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter.”