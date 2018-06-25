Bill Russell Gives The Middle Finger To Charles Barkley At NBA Awards — Watch Him Flip The Bird

Wait, did NBA legend Bill Russel just flip the bird on live television? He sure did, as the basketball champion gave Charles Barkley the one-finger salute during the 2018 NBA Awards!

If you blinked, you missed what will probably be the highlight of the 2018 NBA Awards. Bill Russell, the 84-year-old, 11-time NBA champion, was in the audience of the June 25 broadcast, watching as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 71, and Charles Barkley, 55, introduced the winner of the NBA Lifetime Achievement award, “The Big O” Oscar Robertson, 79. While giving some love to the legends in the house, Charles said Mr. Russell’s name, which got a playful-and-slightly-obscene response from the basketball legend!

Hey, when you literally have more NBA Championship rings than fingers, you can get away with anything. Judging by the smile on Bill Russell’s face, it was less a malicious flipping of the bird and more of a playful tease between two retired basketball players.

Though the NBA Awards are still a young awards show, being just two years old, they have thrown some massive shade in such a short period of time. In the inaugural event, host Drake, 31, took on the entire NBA. “Isaiah Thomas is the latest to grace the cover of ESPN’s ‘Body Everyone Has’ issue. It’s not an abnormally athletic back. Like I have that back, French Montana has that back … it’s just a regular back.” “LeBron James recently went bald and social media went—Oh sorry, this is a joke from 2007.” “I just wanna say it’s a bit of an awkward vibe tonight. I gotta say, I’ve never been in the same room as so many guys who have DM’d my ex girl. There’s a lot of DPs sent to that inbox man, y’all are some dogs.” He even poked fun at himself and how fans call him a bandwagon fan. “I have two teams: one from my hometown and whoever else is winning at the current time.”

BILL RUSSELL JUST FLIPPED OFF CHARLES BARKLEY😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dRCQ5zwuQy — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 26, 2018

“Draymond Green stopped kicking people in the groin and moved onto something much worse, his own podcast,” Drake said. Later in the night, Drake roasted Draymond for his outfit, saying “Gucci Mane wore this jacket last night at the BET Awards. Honestly it’s terrible.” Draymond was eager to dish it back out to Drizzy, roasting Drake’s shoes on Instagram throughout the night. Afterwards, during a Defensive Player of the Year press conference, Draymond took another shot at Drake. “I’m perfect with him not [understanding.] I don’t expect him to understand [my fashion]. If he approves, you’re all wrong – all the way wrong. I’m good with him not approving.” At least Draymond kept his disses to words. Bill Russell just used a NSFW-version of sign language!