BET Awards After-Party 2018: See The Stars At The Big Bash

The BET Awards have come and gone! So, it’s time for the after party. Take a look at the gallery below to see the best moments from the wild night!

What a show! The 2018 BET Awards was certainly a night to remember. From Jamie Foxx’s incredible hosting job, John Legend’s tribute to real life heroes, to Meek Mill’s triumphant return, we didn’t want the night to end. However, it’s time to direct our attention to the incredible after party sponsored by Ciroc. Following the show, a ton of celebrities including Snoop Dog headed over to the event, which was hosted by Tami Roman and Charlamagne tha God. Dressed in the same Grambling jogger from his performance, Snoop was photographed at the party where he dished on his favorite moment from the awards in front of an audience of elated fans.

Anita Baker, 60, was also spotted at the after party. It was a big night for the “Sweet Love” singer as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was honored by emotional introduction from Tyler Perry and serenaded by music’s greats including Yolanda Adams. It was so well deserved!

Rick Ross, 42, also made a cameo and talked about his upcoming album. He even let viewers hear his new single “Green Gucci Suit” featuring Future. In addition to the new music, Rick’s appearance was super exciting considering the fact that he’s had a pretty rough year. The “Dice Pineapples” rapper reportedly suffered a seizure right before his concert in New York City on April 23. It was a pretty scary seen as Rick was having “trouble breathing,” before heading to the stage. “His team had to get a masseuse to massage him for an hour to relax his body,” a source explained to Billboard. Luckily, Rick was able to recover and even performed that night. So, we’re happy to see he’s in much better spirits and feeling great.

Nevertheless, we definitely wish we were at the BET Awards after party, and we can’t wait to see which stars show up next.