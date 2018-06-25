10 Times Becca Kufrin Made An Evening Gown Look Super Sexy On ‘Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelorette’

Becca Kufrin has worn some amazing looks on her season of ‘The Bachelorette’ and when she was vying for Arie’s heart on ‘The Bachelor!’ We can’t help but think she makes the traditional evening gown look super sexy!

Bachelorette’s got style! Becca Kufrin has donned some stunning evening gowns throughout Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor and into her own season of The Bachelorette! From her lacy gown when Arie got down on one knee, to her pearl-embellished opening night halter dress, Becca’s sultry looks have us super excited to see her in the only gown she has her sight set on — a wedding gown! When you look back at pictures of Becca and Arie’s stunning proposal, you want to kick Arie in the face all over again because of how he went on to break her heart. But, her gown during that (at the time) special moment was something else! The 27-year-old rocked a low-back, strapless black gown by Olvi, which featured a curve-hugging silhouette and a mermaid skirt.

After Arie broke her heart, on television, we might add, Becca opted to face him in a less classic and more sexy look at the After The Final Rose ceremony. She wore a golden wrap gown that showed plenty of leg and cleavage… and good thing because she met some of her suitors that night for her run as the Bachelorette! Fast forward to Becca’s first night as The Bachelorette when she stepped it up even more — and she didn’t even have to! — wearing a $20,000 by bridal designer Randi Rahm. Decorated with Swarovski crystals and pearls, the backless halter piece left every man she met that night with wide eyes! “Her sophisticated taste demands something that is carefully thought out and meticulously executed—but in a quiet and elegant way,” Randi told The Knot. “This dramatic gown, with its subtle elegance, presents a lot of versatility.” And she just looked straight up gorgeous!

Becca has continued to rock a number of gowns throughout her Bachelorette season, like another white, bride-like backless gown. If any of her other dresses from this season give a hint, she’s got bridal style on her mind, and we’re loving every minute of it!