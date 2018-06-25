T.I.’s Alleged New Girlfriend Asia’h Epperson Waiting For Him To Break Away From Tiny For Good

T.I.’s alleged side chick is biding her time & waiting for the rapper to split with Tiny! A source close to Asia’h told HL EXCLUSIVELY why she’s not going public with her alleged relationship!

T.I.‘s relationship with Tiny seems to be very much on the rocks, but that’s great news for his alleged side chick Asia’h Epperson, whom T.I. slapped on the butt backstage at a concert. A friend of Asia’h gave us the EXCLUSIVE deets about why she hasn’t spilled the beans about her alleged relationship with the rapper. “All of Asia‘h‘s friends have been asking her constantly if she is dating T.I. but she is keeping quiet about it all,” our source said. “She refuses to be anyone’s side piece, so for now, she is going to stay quiet until T.I. breaks away clean from Tiny for good.”

When it comes to their future, the ball is very much in T.I.’s court. “Asia‘h is not going to confirm or deny any rumors about her and T.I, until he is willing to go public with their relationship, too,” our source went on to say. “Until then, she thinks she is a lady and is demanding her friends respect her and stop asking.”

Of course, Asia’h might actually get what she wants — Tiny was nowhere to be seen at the BET Awards as T.I. walked the red carpet alone. On top of that, Tiny has not ruled out splitting with T.I. for good. “Tiny is seriously considering giving T.I. his walking papers for good and refiling for divorce,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Tiny is hurt and humiliated and embarrassed. She thinks T.I. is in the wrong and needs to stop all the nonsense, he is setting a bad example for his kids.” We’ll keep you posted on how this drama keeps developing.