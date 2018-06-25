Ashley Graham Gets Racy In Red Hot Underwear Showing Off Her New Lingerie Collection

Ashley Graham is her own best advertisement for her lingerie line. We’ve got the model wearing a super sexy red bra and panties to promote her upcoming collection.

Are you ready for months of sexy lingerie pics of model Ashley Graham? They’re certainly on the way as she is adding new pieces to her popular plus size lingerie line and is already promoting looks that are going to drop in October. The 30-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram on June 25 showing off a sexy red bra and matching underwear with black piping and accents. Her famous curves are on full display as she arches her back while leaning seductively against a gold railing with white carpeted steps behind her. She captioned the sizzling shot, “That new new dropping October” and fans are going wild that she’s got new lingerie on the way.

Ashley is her own best spokeswoman when it comes to Ashley Graham Lingerie. She absolutely loves flaunting pics of herself in the items from her collection all over her social media, even including sexy behind the scenes video from her photo shoots. If the new items aren’t coming until this fall, fans are going to have five months ahead of Ash sharing bra and underwear baring pics

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model started her lingerie collection for the Canadian brand Addition Elle back in 2013. Its proved so massively popular that she even had a fashion show during the fall 2017 NYFW where Ashley and other models showed off the sexy looks on the runway. On the company’s website, Ashley explained in a video that “I’m the kind of girl who likes to wear my bra from day to night and not have to think about changing it. In this collection, that’s exactly what you can do. Understand that your sexy is your state of mind.”

Fans are already stoked for the new line, with one Instagram user commenting “I hope before my wedding!!!!” Others just praised her for being so gorgeous and body positive. One fan wrote “I wish I could have the courage you have to take photos like this. You’re the prettiest,” while another said “Absolutely miraculous! I can feel your strength and grace!”