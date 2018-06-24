Nicki Minaj teamed up with YG for his latest release, ‘Big Bank.’ In the video, you can see Nicki nail her verse while riding a fake pink horse in a plastic bra. Watch the visual here!

If you’re trying to make a fire track, the best thing you can do is add Nicki Minaj, 35, to it. YG, 28, did just that with his latest single, “Big Bank,” which also features Big Sean, 30, and 2 Chainz, 40. The visual for the song dropped on June 23, and as to be expected, it’s amazing. However, the major highlight of the visual has got to be whenever Nicki graces the screen.

For most of the video, the “Super Bass” singer can be seen dancing alongside the guys in a white corset top and matching thong, and an oversized fur coat. She accessorized the look with square sunglasses and a two-tiered diamond necklace. Nicki also brought back her pink hair that fans love so much, which perfectly matched her second outfit. During her verse, the “Barbie Tingz” hitmaker rocks a plastic pink bondage look complete with a cone bra and multiple belts. The bubblegum color is then echoed in the scene around her. She sits on a pink couch and even perches atop a fake rosy-colored horse. Obsessed!

The track comes off of YG’s forthcoming album Stay Dangerous. But he isn’t the only artist on this song who is promoting an album. Nicki recently announced that she’ll be dropping her fourth studio album, Queen, on Aug. 10. For her own promotion, she enlisted the vocal talent of Ariana Grande, 24, for the song “Bed.” She returned the favor, lending a verse to Ari’s single, “The Light Is Coming,” from her own upcoming LP Sweetener, which is due out Aug. 17. The pair also starred in each other’s music videos for the two songs.