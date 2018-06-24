YG Joins Forces With Nicki Minaj & Crew To Rock The BET Awards & Call Out T.I.

YG literally threw a party on stage at the BET Awards on June 24 while performing ‘Big Bank’ featuring Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz. Watch it here!

What a show! YG, 28, made the audience jump out of their seats at the 2018 BET Awards when he performed his newly released single “Big Bank,” produced by DJ Mustard. The Compton rapper vibed out with his signature California sound and was even joined by Big Sean, 2 Chainz, and Nicki Minaj, who are also featured on the hot track. Plus, he looked incredibly dapper in a satin red and white ensemble. “YG is an ENTIRE MOOD,” one fan tweeted after his wild performance. “YG did a great job with his sexy a**,” another user said. We have to agree, YG killed the stage, and we only have one complaint. Why didn’t he perform more songs?!

In addition to his performance, YG also released the visual for “Big Bank” on June 23. In the clip, Nicki makes an incredible cameo on an angelic pink pony, which she also had on stage at the BETs. “I love the fact that ‘Big Bank’ set looked just like the video,” one fan tweeted. Aside from the video release, YG is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming album Stay Dangerous. However, he has not set a date.

But, if the performance he just gave is anything like the album, we’re in for a treat! Before Stay Dangerous, YG has dropped a number of albums including Still Brazy, My Krazy Life, and more. While he isn’t taking home any awards tonight, YG won for Best Single for “My N****” and Best Collab Duo for “My N****” at the BET Awards in 2014.

He was also took home an award for “Don’t Tell ‘Em” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2015. We can’t wait to see what he does next!