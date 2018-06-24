Tiny Vs. Asia’h Epperson’s Sexiest Photos: Is T.I.’s Wife Or Alleged Side Piece Your Fave?

T.I. may be married to Tiny, but he was caught slapping another woman, allegedly Asia’h Epperson’s, butt on video earlier this month. Check out both ladies’ hottest photos here!

Love triangle alert! T.I. is most definitely in the dog house with his wife, Tiny, after a video surfaced of him acting pretty inappropriately with another woman last weekend. That woman is rumored to be Asia’h Epperson, a gorgeous singer/songwriter and actress who happens to resemble Tiny quite a bit. As the drama with these three plays out, we’ve rounded up the sexiest photos of both Tiny and Asia’h, which you can check out in the gallery above! It’s no surprise that the rapper may be struggling to choose between these two — of course, that’s no excuse for stepping out on his marriage!

Things seemed to be going really well for T.I. and Tiny in recent months, but it was clear that drama had resurfaced when Tip posted a shocking message to his Instagram on June 15. The post, which explained “why men don’t marry,” was written by someone else, but T.I. made it clear that he agreed with the sentiments expressed. Fans were immediately in an uproar over what this meant for T.I. and Tiny’s relationship, and Tiny left them even more worried with a post of her own one day later! For her part, Tiny shared a video of Snoop Dogg raving over his wife, and she included the caption, “Crown the KING who knows that his QUEEN is the most important piece on the board.”

It wasn’t until after these posts started going viral that the video of T.I. slapping another woman’s (allegedly Asia’h) butt began making its rounds online, solidifying the speculation that something is seriously up with the longtime couple. HollywoodLife has even heard EXCLUSIVELY that a possible divorce is back on the table — that’s how mad Tiny is. Yikes!

Click through the gallery to check out Tiny and Asia’h’s hottest pics and vote in the poll above for which of the ladies is your fave!