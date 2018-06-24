Tiffany Trump Celebrates NYC Pride After Donald Bans Transgender People From Military Service

Looks like Tiffany Trump is celebrating Pride this year. Donald Trump’s daughter was spotted out in NYC wearing a DIY rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community after her dad banned transgender people from the military.

Tiffany Trump, 24, has defied her father’s political views once again. The first daughter was photographed in New York City wearing a homemade rainbow-colored t-shirt along with dark skinny jeans and pink sneakers. Her makeup also fit the theme – she opted for glittery multi-colored eyeshadow. Her friend, Andrew Warren, shared the image onto his Instagram account, alongside the caption, “Pride Saturday” and a rainbow emoji. It appears they started their Pride celebration early, as the parade kicked off the following day on June 24.

Tiffany also shared clips to her own Instagram story that showed off her crafting. In some of the clips, she paints a jacket and a shirt that is later worn by her pal. She also shared footage of herself and her friend in their pride clothes with an added rainbow filter.

The show of support for the LGBTQ community goes completely against what her father Donald Trump, 72, stands for. In July 2017, Trump first tweeted that he intended to ban transgender troops from serving. Then in March, he signed a memo banning most transgender people from serving in the milirary “except under certain limited circumstances.” The ban seeks to reverse a policy signed by former President Barack Obama in 2016 that allowed transgender troops to enlist, serve and seek medical treatment.

Pride Saturday 🌈📍 A post shared by Andrew Warren (@adwarren) on Jun 23, 2018 at 5:32pm PDT

This isn’t the first time this year that Tiffany made it clear that she doesn’t stand with her father on every social issue. In March, Trump’s youngest daughter “liked” an Instagram post that contained various signs from the March For Our Lives. One of the signs from the New York rally protesting gun violence included the message, “Next Massacre Will Be The GOP In The Midterm Elections.”