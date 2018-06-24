T.I. Ditches Tiny On BET Awards Red Carpet Amid Marriage Troubles & Side Chick Drama

T.I.’s going solo! The rapper walked the BET Awards red carpet alone and without wife Tiny. HollywoodLife told you first that Tiny was thinking about not walking with Tip, and his solo appearance just confirmed things aren’t looking good.

T.I. showed up to the BET Awards and jaws hit the floor because he didn’t walk the red carpet with wife Tiny. T.I. looked dapper on the red carpet in a gray suit and sunglasses, but Tiny was nowhere to be found. The BET Awards has been a source of tension between T.I. and Tiny since they’re in the middle of some serious marriage drama. HollywoodLife told you EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny was seriously considering not going to with T.I. because she felt like he didn’t deserve her support. Tiny stood her ground big time.

Tiny and T.I. haven’t had the easiest time lately. They have been trying to get their marriage back on track, but obstacles just keep popping up. Just before Father’s Day, a video surfaced of T.I. seemingly slapping the butt of a mystery woman, who was later identified as Asia’h Epperson. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tiny “felt sick to her stomach” watching the video.

Our source also revealed that a divorce is now back in the cards for these two. “Tiny is seriously considering giving T.I. his walking papers for good and refiling for divorce,” a friend of Tiny’s EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. T.I. decided to go to South Africa amidst his latest troubles with Tiny, so he was not present when she received a special honor at the Rhythm & Soul Awards on June 21. HollywoodLife has also found out EXCLUSIVELY that T.I.’s mom, Violeta, is urging Tiny to forgive Tip for his latest mistake and keep their family together.