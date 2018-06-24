Celebs Getting Ready For The 2018 BET Awards: Jamie Foxx & More

The 2018 BET Awards are finally here! Check out all of your favorite celebs as they get ready to eventually walk the red carpet!

It’s one of the biggest nights in the awards show calendar — the BET Awards! Now that we’re just under an hour away from when the red carpet starts, so many celebs have decided to share pics of themselves prepping themselves for strutting their stuff on the red carpet. Stars like Jamie Foxx posted photos of themselves prepping, and he in particular has got a huge task ahead — he’s the host after all! In addition to Jamie, Meek Mill, H.E.R. and more also took to Instagram to let their fans know they were getting all gussied up for the big event this evening. While you eagerly await their red carpet arrival, check out all of the celebs getting ready in our gallery above!

It’s going to be a star-studded night filled with a ton of competition! Will Chris Brown defeat Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Khalid, Daniel Caesar for the top honor of Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award? Will his ex Rihanna beat Beyonce, SZA, H.E.R. and Kehlani for Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award? Time, and not a lot of it, will tell!

Of course, there are so many other tight races. For instance, the Best Male Hip Hop Artist category is beyond up in the air. With Drake, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z and J. Cole all competing against one another, the award could go to any of these talented artists. And the same goes for the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award. Not only are frenemies Cardi B and Nicki Minaj going head to head, they’re also competing against Remy Ma, Dej Loaf and Rapsody. We’ll keep you posted on who the big winners of the night turn out to be! Tune in at 8pm EST to find out yourself!