Stars Celebrating NYC Pride: Tiffany Trump, Emma Gonzalez & More

Emma Gonzalez, Tiffany Trump & more showed up to the LGBTQ+ community during NYC Pride! Check out all of your favorite celebs celebrating the joyous here!

It’s officially one of New York’s biggest party day of the year — NYC Pride! In addition to the 2.5 million New Yorkers anticipated to line the huge parade route, plenty of stars have decided to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community this weekend. For instance, Tiffany Trump decided to be the only Trump to celebrate the inclusive event, by rocking a cute T-shirt and tight pants while hanging out with a friend. While her father’s administration has received so much criticism for trying to ban transgender people from the military, and rolling back protections of transgender children in schools, it’s clear that Tiffany stands apart from him and his agenda.

Not only that but Parkland shooting survivor, and amazing activist, Emma Gonzalez was also in attendance at the parade to celebrate as well. Giving a rousing speech, she joined the nearly 49,000 marchers and cops expected to walk the huge parade route that spans over several avenues and streets. Check out all the pics of your favorite stars and public figures enjoy this weekend’s fun events!

On Jun. 23, Tove Lo performed at the Pride Island festival and she wore a flawless outfit! In addition to her sweet ponytail, she also wore a glittery sequined rainbow outfit. But the list of celebs who got involved in the event’s festivities doesn’t stop there. In addition, Lizzo also attended the festival too! We’ll keep you posted on who else shows up to the big event today, and of course we wish everyone celebrating a happy and safe Pride!