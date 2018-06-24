Scott Disick Pinches Sofia Richie’s Butt As She Giggles During Date 3 Weeks After Cheating Rumors

Everything’s fine between Sofia Richie and Scott Disick! The couple were spotted on a date just 3 weeks after cheating rumors floated around. Scott even got a bit handsy! See the pics!

Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 19, just proved that their relationship is as strong as ever. The pair met up for a smoothie date, and were all smiles as they were photographed leaving Sun Life Organics in Calabasas. At one point, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend even pinched the model’s butt while she laughed at his antics. Cute! See the PDA pictures of Scott and Sofia here.

The affectionate outing comes just three weeks after the couple were enthralled in breakup rumors over an alleged cheating incident. On June 2, Us Weekly reported that the pair had broken up because Scott “cheated on her in Miami and she found out.” Shortly after the news broke, however, Scott and Sofia were spotted hanging out together again, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star denied they ever broke up.

Scott made the confusing reveal on his Instagram story. He screenshot a TMZ article that said “Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Still Together” and added the note, “We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us.” Whatever drama may or may not have gone down between the couple, it’s definitely in the past. They couldn’t have looked happier while grabbing smoothies this weekend!

The pair also made it clear they were still together when they went out for dinner together with the father-of-three’s children Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3. The five-some dined at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu on June 6 and Lionel Richie‘s daughter looked incredibly pleased to be spending time with her boyfriend and his kids. She could be seen smiling as she walked beside Scott’s two eldest children as he carried his youngest in his arms beside them. Definitely no drama here!