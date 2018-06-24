Woo hoo! Sexy Miguel crushed it with his performance of ‘Come Through And Chill’ at the 2018 BET Awards. We’ve got his sizzling rendition along with his hit ‘Sky Walker,’ right here.

Miguel, 32, performed a medley of two of his sexiest hits at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24. Appearing in a stylish white suit and pulling off sultry dance moves, he hit up 2017’s “Come Through and Chill” and OMG, it was impossible to do the latter when he was so dang hot! His ode to about a lady coming over and putting on some sweats so they can chill out before taking them off and doing it all night long drew tons of whoops from the ladies in the audience. Miguel then moved on to the more upbeat “Sky Walker,” eventually climbing up a series of white stairs where he ended his performance under a blue light that lit him up just like he lit up the audience at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

He just dropped the video for his new song “R.A.N.” from the upcoming film Superfly movie soundtrack. He croons like nobody’s business and smolders in a white tank that hugs his muscled body. It’s a total 180 from the family friendly and Oscar-winning tune “Remember Me” from the animated Disney Pixar hit Coco that he performed at the 2018 Academy Awards in March. The Mexican folklore song did become an international hit, as it featured both English and Spanish lyrics with an assist from beloved Mexican artist Natalia LaFourcade, 34.

Miguel hustled back to LA just in time for the ceremony at The Microsoft Theater. He had been in Paris just days ago, attending the Raf Simmons SS19 menswear fashion show in Paris on June 20 alongside pal ASAP Rocky, then turned up the next day to check out the Louis Vuitton show with Travis Scott, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and more huge stars. Hey, a guy’s got to be on top of his fashion game, especially someone as stylish as Miguel.

The singer just announced on June 18 he’s going on the road later this summer, kicking things off in Boston on Aug. 23, and hitting 25 cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping things up in Seattle on Sept. 28. He’ll be joined by opening act DVSN, a Canadian R&B duo signed to Drake‘s OVO Sound label. If his performance at the BET Awards is any indication of what he’s going to be delivering in concert, pick up those tickets now because he is on fire!