Migos Get BET Awards Crowd On Their Feet With A Medley Of Hits — ‘Walk It Talk It’ & More

Migos set the bar at a new high for performances at the BET Awards! The rap trio had a slew of celebs and fans on their feet, singing every word of ‘Walk It Talk It’ and ‘Stir Fry’ during their epic performance!

Migos lit up the BET Awards stage with a medley of hits off their latest platinum album, Culture II! The rap trio — Quavo Huncho, Offset and Takeoff — opened their performance with “Walk It Talk It” which also features Drake, 31, who was absent at the BETs on June 24 in LA. Dressed in black and gold, dripping in diamonds, Migos then performed “Stir Fry” which had the audience, Yolanda Adams, 56, and more on their feet, singing every word.

Migos took us all back in time with their performance, which was emulated off their BET-nominated “Walk It Talk It” video. The visual’s theme was a throwback to the disco days, with the guys dressed in old school outfits, which included large fro wigs and bell bottom pants. Both Culture and this year’s Culture II have reached platinum status and each hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Migos is up for a slew of awards tonight and nearly leads the nominees with four nods. “Motorsport”, the trio’s hit collaboration with Cardi B, 25,and Nicki Minaj, 35, is up for the “Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award”. Culture II is up for “Album of the Year” and Migos is also up for “Best Group”.

The group hit the BET Awards stage just days after they won big at the 2018 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards on Thursday, June 21. The 31st annual gala recognized songwriters and publishers of the most performed ASCAP songs of 2017, and honored Migos with the ASCAP Vanguard Award at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The Grammy-nominated group isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as they’re gearing up to hit the road with Drake on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. And, it seems as though ticket sales are soaring, because Drake just added 11 more dates to the North American tour. The now 41-date tour kicks off in July in Salt Lake City, Utah, Denver, Detroit, New York, Montreal, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, LA, and San Francisco.