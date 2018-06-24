Meghan Markle’s Dad Reportedly Didn’t Get A Father’s Day Card From Her After His Paid TV Interview

Meghan Markle’s dad is reportedly upset because he didn’t receive a Father’s Day card from his daughter this year. Is Meghan’s silence due to her dad’s recent televised interview?

Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas Markle recently accepted “a few thousand pounds” for an in-depth television interview, and the appearance may have caused a deeper rift between him and his daughter. He is reportedly upset because the Duchess of Sussex didn’t send him a card for Father’s Day, according to The Sun. “There has been nothing from the palaces, which he is surprised about,” a source told the outlet about Thomas’ reaction.

As previously reported, Meghan was devastated when she found out that Thomas spoke with Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain in exchange for a paycheck.“Meghan does not understand why her father is doing all this,” a friend of the new royal told Yahoo News. “She is trying so hard to fit in and adapt to this very new way of life and she was once again blindsided by a father who supposedly cares about her and doesn’t want to embarrass her.”

Prince Harry‘s father-in-law was quite candid during the sit-down, revealing everything from how his daughter reacted to finding out he couldn’t attend her wedding, to if she and her new husband would be expecting children soon. “When she met Harry she spoke about how much she loved him and so there has to be a child making somewhere soon,” he said. “I don’t think there is a stork in the air yet but I think it will happen sooner or later.”

The Yahoo News report also claims that Meghan’s dumbfounded as to why her father would make the same mistake twice, after he was caught staging photos with paparazzi in order to improve his image. (That, of course, just made things worse for him.) “She is devastated over this,” the source said.