Meek Mill Makes Award Show Return After Prison With Epic Performance At BET Awards

He’s back! Meek Mill made his post-prison award show debut at the BET Awards on June 24, and he absolutely slayed his performance of a brand new song.

Just two months after he was released from prison, Meek Mill made a huge comeback by performing at the 2018 BET Awards! The rapper, who still faces possible legal troubles at the hands of Judge Genece Brinkley, hit the stage for a high-energy performance of a new song about his struggle as a black man, and the crowd went absolutely nuts! There was also quite an emotional element to the performance, too, as Meek recreated a violent scene of a black woman getting shot and killed, a shoutout to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The hip-hop community stood behind Meek as he fought for months to get released from prison for violating his parole, and his performance was introduced by fellow stars like Kevin Hart and Lil Uzi Vert. Meek was finally set free from prison on April 24, after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled Judge Brinkley’s decision to keep him behind bars. The decision was made after a new investigation revealed that the officer who originally arrested Meek in 2007 is a corrupt cop.

Judge Brinkley sentenced Meek to two-four years behind bars in Nov. 2017 because she claimed he violated his parole from a previous arrest by getting into a scuffle at an airport in March 2015 and “riding recklessly” on his motorbike that August. From the moment he was put back in jail, Meek fought tirelessly to overturn the conviction, but for months, it was to no avail. Now that he’s out, he and his legal team are fighting to get Judge Brinkley taken off his case because they believe she holds a grudge against him. She is still presiding over the matter as of now, though. Meek is currently trying to get a new trial since the officer who served as a witness in the 2007 case was found corrupt, but Judge Brinkley delayed her ruling on the matter last week.

Regardless of all that’s going on in his personal life, Meek has been making the most of his freedom since he was released from jail, and this BET Awards performance is another check on his list. However, the night provided a whole different kind of drama for the 31-year-old…because his ex, Nicki Minaj, is also a performer at the event!

Nicki and Meek ended their relationship at the end of 2016, and recently, she even seemed to side with Judge Brinkley when she discussed the ordeal in an interview. However, she’s been mostly tight-lipped when it comes to Meek, so it looks like we’ll have to wait for her album, Queen, due out Aug. 10, to get more info!