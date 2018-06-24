Khloe K Pretends That Kendall Jenner’s Bikini Pic Is Actually Her: ‘Why Did You Cut My Head Off?’

Khloe Kardashian gave a hint that she’s missing her pre-baby body when she took the time to jokingly comment on Kendall Jenner’s amazing body as if it were her own in a sexy bikini pic on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, went into pretend mode when she commented on her sister Kendall Jenner‘s new Instagram bikini pic on June 23 and it was truly epic. The incredible snapshot showed off Kendall’s amazingly toned body from the neck down in a yellow bikini from the Kendall + Kylie collection and Khloe couldn’t resist a joke. “Why did you cut my head off?,” the funny Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote, insinuating that she wants a body just like Kendall’s.

Khloe’s comment is understandable considering she just gave birth to baby True Thompson back in Apr. and has been very open about having a difficult time getting her pre-baby body back. From eating healthy to maintaining regular workouts, Khloe’s been an inspiration for many young women trying to stay in shape and as a new mother, it’s something she definitely keeps working hard at.

Although Khloe works hard at keeping her body as healthy as possible, she’s also not opposed to having a tasty treat once in a while as she recently did when she took a trip to McDonald’s. “I’m sure the McDonald’s run didn’t help the other day but it’s what my hang over needed lol life is all about balance,” she said in a tweet on June 21 proving she’s not afraid to splurge a little.

Fucked up. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jun 23, 2018 at 9:27pm PDT

While Khloe continues to do what she can to keep her body in shape, we’re sure her baby daughter is also keeping her busy and helping her to stay active. We’re excited to watch True grow up and see Khloe become even more smitten as a mother!