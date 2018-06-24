Kendall Jenner’s Sexiest Bikini Moments Of All Time– Pics

There’s a reason Kendall Jenner is a model. The ‘KUWTK’ star knows how to rock a bikini! Take a look at our favorite styles of all time from her in the gallery below!

Kendall Jenner, 22, would look good in anything– even a paper bag. However, if we had to choose one look on her, it would have to be a bikini. Summer is barely getting started, and Kendall is already heating up Instagram with her swimsuit pics. On June 23, Kendall shared a photo of herself wearing a sexy high-waisted yellow bikini from her swim line with her sister Kyle, 20. The suit, showed off Kendall’s tiny waist, incredible curves, and long long legs. The only thing missing from the photo is her face! She’s definitely body goals. Even Kylie commented, “I had to like this three times.” The bikini top also featured a bow right above the cleavage with removable straps, and we’re so obsessed!

Back in May, Kendall took to the Gram again to share another hot shot. This time, she was sprawled out on a pool chair dressed in a red and blue one-shoulder bikini. Also in this pic, she covered her face. However, her adorable dog was right by her side! “You are such a beauty,” one fan commented on the post, and we totally agree.

However, our favorite bikini moment of Kendall’s has to be from her Cannes vacation in 2017. The KUWTK star posed on top of a flamingo pool float dressed in a ruffled pink vintage high-waisted two-piece, which is flattering on all shapes and sizes. She also paired the look with a straw sun hat and black shades making it a MAJOR fashion statement. Plus, we can’t get over that incredible view in the background! It’s safe to say Kenny is the swimsuit queen.