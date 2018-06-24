Jay Rock Opens BET Awards With Jamie Foxx With A ‘Win’ — See Electric Performance

Jay Rock’s BET Awards 2018 performance sizzled. The California rapper was on fire when he took to the stage, hot on the heels of his latest album release, ‘Redemption.’

Jay Rock, 33, kicked off the BET Awards 2018 with a sensational performance of his song, “Win.” And the show’s host Jamie Foxx, 50, couldn’t resist jumping in on stage too to get in on the action. The rapper had the crowd on its feet, including DJ Khaled, who was dancing with his adorable 1-year-old son Asahd. The electrifying performance included dancers and flames, which is very appropriate because Jay’s career is on fire right now!

The California rapper, whose real name is Johnny Reed McKinzie Jr., is riding high. His BET Awards performance comes days after his album “Redemption” was released on June 15 to rave reviews. Jay has been really open about the inspiration behind the LP. “I want to motivate people because I know how it is, struggling, and coming from a place where you have nothing,” he told Complex. “So my thing is to motivate people to let them know whatever you put your mind to, or whatever you love to do, then stick with it and don’t give up. This is my redemption.”

Jay Rock has also shared a two-part documentary with his fans called, fittingly, Road To Redemption, which features his friend and fellow Cali hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar. In the film’s trailer, Kendrick says, “Jay Rock is about that struggle. That real music.” On the day Jay dropped his album Kendrick tweeted, “Proud of the bro for this one. Growth.”

Their fans agreed. One person tweeted at Jay, “Every track had to be played again, flames all the way.” Another person tweeted, “This a classic. No lie. This gon’ be in rotation for a loooong time. Congrats.” Over on Jay’s Instagram page, another fan wrote, “One of my favorite albums this year! @jayrock keep the momentum goin!” If this BET Awards performance is anything to go by, it seems like he will be!