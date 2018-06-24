Jared Haibon Reveals When He & Ashley Iaconetti Want To Get Married & Have Kids

Jared Haibon excitingly just got engaged to Ashley Iaconetti and the love-struck couple EXCLUSIVELY told us all about their plans for the wedding date and possibly having a family in the future.

Is there a wedding in the near future?! Jared Haibon, 29, and Ashley Iaconetti, 30, have thoroughly been enjoying their whirlwind romance and after just getting engaged, the lovebirds have decided that they’re going to embrace every moment of the excitement and don’t see any reason to rush the wedding. “We are not rushing into anything but we got engaged because we love each other and want to spend the rest of our lives together,” Jared explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “So really nothing has changed since we got engaged. We are still madly in love and things are going great so I think right now we are not rushing into a marriage and when that feels right we will do it.” Ashley also chimed in about the length of their engagement. “It will not be a super long engagement, it won’t be a long engagement,” she said.

While we’d love to see these two walk down the aisle as soon as possible, we can understand them not wanting to rush things. After all, a fantastic wedding takes time to plan and we’re sure their big day will be amazing. In addition to their marriage plans, Jared and Ashley also weighed in on whether or not they’re thinking about having a family. “We are not rushing into kids, when that feels right we will go into that part of our life and then other than that we are taking it day by day,” Jared said. “We don’t want to rush into anything. We love babies and we hung out with Tanner and Jade [Tolbert]’s this past weekend and Carly [Waddell] and Evan [Bass]’s and they are both the cutest things ever but we can give them back!”

We can only imagine how cute Jared and Ashley look while playing with babies and practice definitely makes perfect! The happy duo got engaged on June 17 after only a few months of dating but they’ve looked smitten ever since. We can’t wait to see their relationship progress from here and we wish them both all the happiness in the world!