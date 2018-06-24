Janelle Monáe Brings Defines Black Girl Magic At BETs With ‘Django Jane’ Performance

That’s just the way she makes us feel! Janelle Monáe just gave an amazing performance at the BET Awards!

Janelle Monáe absolutely just slayed the BET Awards stage! With her empowering performance of “Django Jane,” Janelle was the definition of black girl magic! Surrounded by dancers clad in red and black track suits, and Janelle in her own checkered look and a hat, the crew danced all together as she rapped her latest single. Then, they ended with the statement “Let the vagina have a monologue,” before going into her anthem “I Like That.” She had whole audience singing and clapping along, she and her dancers sat on the stairs and bounced along to the beat. Janelle is seriously SO talented.

The singer had us feeling so much pride during her red carpet walk, when she wore a Nicolas Jebran gown! The dress paired a crystallized corset with a rainbow tulle skirt that was perfect to celebrate today’s pride parades! Janelle recently dropped her alter ego Cindi Mayweather, a heroic android who she often referred to when commenting on political and cultural issues, and who even had her own signature color palette. Janelle discussed her alter-ego in the visuals for her concept album Dirty Computer, which features the hit “PYNK.” She recently revealed to Rolling Stone that she created Cindi out of a place of insecurity. “It had to do with the fear of being judged,” she told the outlet. “All I saw was that I was supposed to look a certain way coming into this industry, and I felt like I [didn’t] look like a stereotypical black female artist.” While she has stripped herself of her android alter-ego, she admitted to RS, “What if people don’t think I’m as interesting as Cindi Mayweather? I created her, so I got to make her be whatever I wanted her to be. I didn’t have to talk about the Janelle Monáe who was in therapy. It’s Cindi Mayweather. She is who I aspire to be.”

Well, we think the work this CoverGirl model, CEO of her own label, Oscar-nominated actress and top-charting singer is doing… speaks for itself!