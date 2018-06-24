Jamie Foxx Forces Donald Glover On Stage To Perform Acoustic ‘This Is America’ Set

Can you say, ‘Awkward’? Jamie Foxx surprised Childish Gambino rapper Donald Glover during the BET Awards and it made the artist a little uncomfortable.

Jamie Foxx, 50, was determined to give Donald Glover, 34, his props at the BET Awards on June 24, whether the “This Is America” star was ready for it or not. During the show – while trying to get the crowd to get a bit more energized between songs – he demanded that they, not only clap for the Childish Gambino star, but that they sing the hook to his hit song. Jamie told the crowd, “This young man, I don’t know where you were when his video came out, but when I saw it, it stopped me in my tracks. The song was amazing. The message was amazing. ‘This Is America.’”

Always a mimic Jamie decided to recreate Donald’s dance moves in the jaw-dropping video, making the Atlanta star laugh. But Jamie revealed that he was taking the song and its creator very seriously. He said that even though everyone “begged” him to do a joke about it, he said, “That song should not be joked about. You’re not going to see me joking.” After gushing about the “overall bada**” he brought the stunned actor on stage to do – err – neither of them knew. Luckily, as we know, Donald can sing, and despite it being an uncomfortable situation for everyone, he sang a couple of lines from “This Is America” and it was beautiful. But at the end, even Donald looked like he wanted to escape! Before giving props to other artists in the building and heading back to the safety of his seat, he said, “I really was not expecting to get up here.”

It’s not the first time that Jamie has hosted the BET Awards of course – or shouted out to a stunned celebrity from the stage. The Oscar-winner was the host in 2009 too, just days after Michael Jackson’s surprise death on June 25, at the age of 50. That ceremony became a tribute to the King of Pop, and Jamie even wore a replica of the red leather jacket MJ wore in the classic “Thriller” video. Keeping that show going on the night the music industry was in mourning was a challenge that Jamie amazingly met.

He famously put on his best Jacko impressions, moonwalked across the stage, grabbed his crotch – you name it! He even called out P Diddy who attempted to sit down during his opening speech. After whipping the crowd up, Jamie said, “Don’t stop. You stand up Diddy. Don’t you sit down, I’ll moonwalk all over you’re a**.” He later added, “Don’t need to be sad. We want to celebrate this black man… He belongs to us and we shared him with everybody else.” That night, despite the tragedy, Jamie was full of jokes. He said, “Listen, everybody dressed like Michael Jackson too. Everybody. I don’t care. We got some gangsters in here. It don’t make a difference. Gangsters had the glove too. I see Lil Wayne. I know you had the glove.” Nine years later it seems that Jamie hasn’t lost his touch.