J. Cole and Daniel Caesar Made The Perfect Pair With Surprise “Friends” Performance At BETs

His debut album was released less than a year ago, but Daniel Caesar has seen so much success. His BET Awards performance with J. Cole just another highlight to add to his long list! Check it out here!

From releasing his debut album Freudian in August to being nominated for two Grammy Awards in November, Daniel Caesar has had quite a year. And it keeps getting better and better because he just performed at the BET Awards with none other than Wale and J. Cole! Considering the 23-year-old was sharing the stage with such a big names and held his own, we think it’s safe to call the night a win for Daniel. We bet he’s on cloud-nine right now! The veteran and the rookie had the crowd singing along — and tearing up — to J. Cole’s hit song “Friends” after Jamie Foxx and Jay Rock opened the night up.

This time last year, Daniel hadn’t released an album yet and was building a following with his popular EPs instead, Praise Break and Pilgrim’s Paradise — but look at him now! He took the stage with J. Cole who has four BET Award wins under his belt and has been making music since 2011, along with Wale, who rose to fame back in 2006. Now we can’t wait to see what the young rapper tackles next as he follows in their footsteps. “I have my sights set high,” he said in a Forbes interview last week as his success began to rise. “I feel successful now, but I still have a long way to go.”

Although we’re so excited to see his trajectory, right now we’re just excited to see if he walks out of these BET Awards with any wins. He is nominated for two awards, after all — Best New Artist and Best Male R&B/Pop Artist.

Just listen to him voice that “Friends” chorus and tell us he doesn’t deserve to add a BET Award to his long list of achievements!