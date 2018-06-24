Zsa Zsa The English Bulldog Wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest — See Her Winning Face

What a face! Zsa Zsa the English bulldog took the title of 2018’s World’s Ugliest Dog home after the hilarious annual contest that took place in the San Francisco Bay Area on the night of June 23.

We have a winner! Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English bulldog was happily named the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog in the annual contest that took place at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma, CA on June 23 and became an internet sensation! As she sat there with her name tag and “Big Girls Drool” tag, Zsa Zsa definitely captured the attention of many spectators and seemed calm and cool during the exposure. Zsa Zsa’s owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, MN will get an impressive $1, 500 for the win and of course, bragging rights for her precious pooch! The contest was in its 30th year this year and although it’s usually held on Fridays, it was held on Saturday this year to help gain a bigger audience.

Unlike best looking animal contests, the World’s Ugliest Dog contest encourages dogs to flaunt their imperfections, including lolling tongues, hairless bodies etc. Like other contests, the dogs and their owners walk down a red carpet so they can be judged by a panel of judges. In addition to Zsa Zsa, some of the other competitors included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a Pekingese dog named Wild Thang and a bulldog mix with a lot of wrinkly skin.

The popular dog competition often gets a lot of attention, especially when the winner is announced. Last year, the contest named a 125-pound Neopolitan Mastiff named Martha as the winner. She made headlines with a droopy face and gas and as the 2017 winner, she definitely stole a lot of hearts. We can’t wait to see what dogs show up for next year’s event!