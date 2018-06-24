Ella Mai Sizzles With Red-Hot Debut BET Awards Performance Of ‘Boo’d Up’

Ella Mai graced the BET Awards stage for the very first time for an incredible performance of her hit ‘Boo’d Up.’ The singer proved why she’s one of the biggest rising artists in the industry!

Ella Mai made quite the impression during her first-ever BET Awards performance at the 2018 show. The singer hit the stage towards the end of the ceremony to sing her hit “Boo’d Up.” Ella was calm, cool, and collected during the performance. She made the performance look absolutely effortless. Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, and more graced the stage during the show for fierce performance, and Ella held her own when it was her turn. Slay, girl, slay! After that performance, it’s clear we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more of the British singer in the months and years to come. Ella revealed on the BET Awards red carpet that this was her very first awards show! What a way to kick off her first awards ceremony!

Just two days before the BET Awards, Ella took the stage at BET Experience in Los Angeles. She brought out Ty Dolla $ign to perform their epic collab “She Don’t” and then performed her hit song, “Boo’d Up.” At the concert, she told fans, “I grew up watching BET my whole life, so it’s crazy to be here,” according to Billboard.

Ella is only 23 years old, but she’s already making quite the name for herself. She released her first EP, Time, in Feb. 2016, followed by Change and Ready. She toured with Kehlani on the SweetSexySavage World Tour. Ella most recently dropped the music video for “Boo’d Up” in April 2018. The song hit number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making Ella one of the hottest artists to watch. “Boo’d Up” recently went platinum! Congrats, girl!