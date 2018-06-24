Blac Chyna & Amber Rose Kiss At BETs: BFFs Look Stunning On Carpet

Blac Chyna and Amber Rose are #BFFGoals at the BET Awards! The pals both looked incredible as they shared a kiss on the red carpet. See the pics here!

Blac Chyna, 30, and Amber Rose, 34, don’t need no men to attend the BET Awards. The two besties arrived on the red carpet together, which is, TBH, the best way to show up anywhere. Who doesn’t want to serve looks with their best friend at a major event? They even shared a kiss for the cameras!

Chyna pulled out all the stops, rocking a silver chainlink cropped top that showed off major underboob and matching thigh-high double slit skirt. She kept her entire look monochromatic by donning a short silver finger waved hairdo. Her makeup also paired nicely with the metallic theme. The mother-of-two rocked an icy blue eyeshadow and fake lashes. She kept her lip neutral, opting for a beige lip color, but chose an edgy silver nail polish for her manicure.

Meanwhile Amber she was serving Old Hollywood realness. The model arrived wearing a stunning midi-length emerald dress that hugged her curves. She wore her long, platinum hair to the side, which effortlessly flowed over her shoulder in soft waves. She, like her pal, stuck to a nude lip and fake eyelashes. Amber kept her accessories to a minimum, except for one giant ring, and opted for jewel-encrusted strappy heels. Both women also have plenty of tattoos, and both looks provided ample visibility for their intricate body art.

This isn’t the first time these two have attended the awards show together. They teamed up to walk the 2015 red carpet in matching white ensembles. They each wore a corset crop top under a blazer with a pair of pants. Even their accessories were the same – Amber and Chyna kept their eyes hidden behind chic sunglasses! We love a twinning moment.

The BET Awards air June 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.