BET Awards’ Wackiest Dressed 2018: Blac Chyna, Alexis Skyy & More Rock Wild Looks

Stars used the 2018 BETs red carpet to show off their fashion sense AND their personalities! Not every look hit the mark though. Plenty ensembles made a unique statement — from outrageous cuts to see-through styles! Seem them here.

Celebs love to experiment with their fashion choices at the BET Awards every year, but for the 2018 show on June 24, there were a few stars who just did NOT deliver. From Blac Chyna, 30, to Alexis Skyy, 23, we put together a photo gallery of some of the night’s most, ahem, unique ensembles. And while we’re all for bold style choices, the above looks didn’t end up doing much for their wearer and, unfortunately, were unflattering. But hey, these artists still get major points for really going for it and taking a risk!

Chyna made a splash by showing up for the award show rocking a silver net two-piece consisting of a crop top and barely-there skirt. The star’s underboob was on full display as were her toned legs. The sleeves on Chyna’s top went well past her hands, which is definitely a look, but on someone so petite, it just looks like her clothes are wearing her and not the other way around. Chyna’s beauty look matched her unique ensemble, as she wore her hair in a silver bob and had on bright blue eyeshadow.

Another look that didn’t quite land was worn by Alexis. The star almost showed up to the awards show completely naked! The celeb had on a completely sheer dress that barely left anything up to the imagine. She did however cover up with a tiny pair of underwear in a neutral color. But instead of chic, her look came off as a little TOO over-the-top.

Meanwhile, Logan Browning, 29, definitely looked beautiful on the red carpet, but we think she could have done better with her dress choice. The actress had on a white skirt with fabric hanging off of it paired with a white bra. The original outfit included a sweater too, but Logan said on the red carpet that the sweater overwhelmed her small figure too much so she decided to ditch it completely!

Check out the above gallery for even more wild BET outfits!