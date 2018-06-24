BET Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: DJ Khaled & More
The 2018 BET Awards are here! Some of the biggest names is music, movies and more are up for honors this year, and we have a list of the big winners!
This year marks the 18th annual BET Awards, and we’re updating you all show long with winners from the highly-anticipated event! This year, DJ Khaled is leading the pack when it comes to nominations, with six total. He’s followed by Kendrick Lamar, who has five, while Migos and SZA racked up four apiece. Jamie Foxx is hosting the ceremony, while big names like Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Big Sean and plenty more are set to take the stage to perform!
The BET Awards honors stars in music, sports, television and movies between the months of April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. That means that anything released in the last two and a half months won’t be eligible this year — so Kanye West, Beyonce and JAY-Z will have to wait until next year to see if they’ll be recognized for their recent albums. Check out a full list of winners listed in BOLD below — we’ll be updating LIVE all show long, so make sure you keep checking back!
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
All these collabs were 🔥🔥🔥, but @DJKHALED, @Rihanna, @BrysonTiller get to take home the #BETAwards trophy. Congrats!! pic.twitter.com/MAQOERMDo7
— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2018
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle In Time
Detroit
Mudbound
Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
Goldlink
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Best Collaboration Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. JAY-Z, Future & Beyonce, “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
JAY-Z
J. Cole
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Dej Loaf
Rapsody
Video of the Year Award
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”
Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava DuVernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Are Few”
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp, “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron
Kevin Durant
Dwyane Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
Album of the Year Award
“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar
“CTRL” — SZA
“4:44” — JAY-Z
“Culture II” — Migos
“Black Panther: The Album” — Kendrick Lamar & Various Artist
“Grateful” — DJ Khaled
BET Her Award
Janelle Monae, “Django Jane”
Lizzo, “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)
Chloe X Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”
Drake, “God’s Plan”
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, “Motorsport”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”