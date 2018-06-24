BET Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: DJ Khaled & More

The 2018 BET Awards are here! Some of the biggest names is music, movies and more are up for honors this year, and we have a list of the big winners!

This year marks the 18th annual BET Awards, and we’re updating you all show long with winners from the highly-anticipated event! This year, DJ Khaled is leading the pack when it comes to nominations, with six total. He’s followed by Kendrick Lamar, who has five, while Migos and SZA racked up four apiece. Jamie Foxx is hosting the ceremony, while big names like Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill Big Sean and plenty more are set to take the stage to perform!

The BET Awards honors stars in music, sports, television and movies between the months of April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. That means that anything released in the last two and a half months won’t be eligible this year — so Kanye West, Beyonce and JAY-Z will have to wait until next year to see if they’ll be recognized for their recent albums. Check out a full list of winners listed in BOLD below — we’ll be updating LIVE all show long, so make sure you keep checking back!

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle In Time

Detroit

Mudbound

Best Group Award

Migos

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

Rae Sremmurd

Chloe X Halle

Best New Artist Award

SZA

H.E.R.

Daniel Caesar

Goldlink

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Best Collaboration Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

DJ Khaled feat. JAY-Z, Future & Beyonce, “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Award

Beyonce

SZA

H.E.R.

Rihanna

Kehlani

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

DJ Khaled

JAY-Z

J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Dej Loaf

Rapsody

Video of the Year Award

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse” (REMIX)

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award

Benny Boom

Director X

Ava DuVernay

Chris Brown

Dave Meyers

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”

Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Are Few”

Ledisi & Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp, “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron

Kevin Durant

Dwyane Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award

“Damn.” — Kendrick Lamar

“CTRL” — SZA

“4:44” — JAY-Z

“Culture II” — Migos

“Black Panther: The Album” — Kendrick Lamar & Various Artist

“Grateful” — DJ Khaled

BET Her Award

Janelle Monae, “Django Jane”

Lizzo, “Water Me”

Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)

Chloe X Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”

Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble.”

Drake, “God’s Plan”

Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, “Motorsport”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”