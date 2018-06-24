BET Awards Red Carpet Photos — Blac Chyna & More Celebrities Arrive At The Event

The 2018 BET Awards are about to begin, but first… the red carpet! Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae and more of our favorite stars have arrived rocking great looks. See the red carpet arrivals here!

It’s time for the 2018 BET Awards red carpet! From Nicki Minaj to Janelle Monae, tons of celebrities have arrived in incredible styles. We’ve seen a few printed shirts on guys like Desiigner and Christian Combs, while the ladies have been experimenting with texture. Blac Chyna arrived in a chainlink crop top and skirt set, while her bestie Amber Rose showed up in an emerald green velvet dress.

Jamie Foxx landed this year’s hosting gig at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. While emceeing the event is an honor every year, Foxx is particularly excited to be in charge of the 2018 edition. “You know this is the greatest year to do it! I mean Cardi B’s success, DJ Khaled’s success, Kendrick Lamar’s success, Kevin Hart’s success…and Black Panther,” the Academy Award winning actor said in an interview with Billboard. “It’s like the mantra is, ‘I’m not here to host. I’m here to celebrate so hopefully if all comes together, it’ll just be one big party.’”

Jamie is right! There are plenty of amazing performances, songs, and movies to celebrate this year. As for Cardi, she has a whopping seven nominations at tonight’s show. Two of her nods are for Video of the Year for “Bodak Yellow” and her Bruno Mars collab “Finesse,” which also received a nomination for Best Collaboration. She and 21 Savage also scored a Best Collaboration nod for “Bartier Cardi.” The rapper also received two Viewers Choice noms for “MotorSport” and “Bodak Yellow” and a nod for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

The host’s Black Panther shout-out was also spot on, as the film is up for Best Movie against Mudbound, Detroit, Girls Trip, and A Wrinkle In Time. We can’t wait to see who wins what during tonight’s show, but before the event kicks off, make sure to click through our gallery above to see which celebs showed up on the red carpet!

The BET Awards air June 24 at 8 p.m. EDT on BET.