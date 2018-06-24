DJ Khaled & Nicole Tuck and other sweet couples showcased their love and incredible looks on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 and we have some of our favorites right here!

DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, and more couples reminded us that true love still exists when they fashionably walked the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24. From sweet duos who have been together for years to fairly new romantic lovebirds, it was great to see love and affection being represented at such a prestigious event! DJ Khaled and Nicole were joined by their adorable son, Asahd, so it was definitely a family affair for them.

Jamie Foxx brought along his beautiful daughter Corinne Foxx as his date for the event and they both looke absolutley stunning. Corinne’s incredible figure definitely turned heads in her lovely white fitted dress. In addition to posing on the red carpet, Jamie serves as host for the BET Awards this year and he always seems to know how to entertain so we surely won’t be disappointed! Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir were another hot duo to walk the carpet. While Gucci wore a classic black tuxedo with pink flower detail, Keyshia matched him perfectly in a pretty light pink fitted dress.

Waka Flocka also showed up on the BET red carpet with his lady love, Tammy Rivera. He wore a white dress shirt and black pants while Tammy looked radiant in a red gown with a high slit. Mike Colter and Iva Colter also posed on the carpet together and they complimented each other well in black and gray. So many amazing couples for such an epic event! We loved seeing every one of them smiling while getting cozy together. There’s nothing better than couples in love!