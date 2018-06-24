BET Awards: Best Beauty — Amber Rose, Tyra Banks & More

From colorful eyeliner to voluminous curls, the beauty looks at the BET Awards did not dissapoint. See the best hair and makeup looks of the night right here!

Major stars like Nicki Minaj, Jhene Aiko, Janelle Monae and more rocked the carpet at the BET Awards. Held live from Los Angeles, Calif. on June 24, Jamie Foxx hosted the star-studded show. But before all the amazing performances, we were loving the beauty looks on the red carpet! See the sexiest hair and makeup in the gallery attached above. Blac Chyna rocked silver 1920s-inspired finger waves. Her eye makeup was super colorful and fun — she wore bright blue eyeshadow and looked like a mermaid in her silver chain dress!

Blac walked the carpet next to her BFF Amber Rose, who wore a long blonde wig, styled in glam, old-Hollywood waves. Her velvet dress hugged her curves in all the right places! Dear White People‘s Logan Browning looked gorgeous with her braided hair pulled back into a ponytail to show off her gorgeous, glowing skin. She said her hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson was inspired to do a “barbie ponytail.” Jessie Reyez rocked her messy waves in a half up hairstyle. Her brows were brushed up, her lashes were long, and she rocked a pretty pink lip. Garcelle Beauvais matched her pink lipstick to her feminine dress — pretty! Tyra Banks wore her bob in a deep side part and wore bright pink lipstick.

Cassie hosted the red carpet pre-show and looked gorgeous. Her bob was styled in sexy, undone waves and she rocked a sultry smokey eye. Loved her entire look. Serayah McNeill also rocked her bob in waves, and had a glossy nude lip. Jennifer Freeman had her hair in a center part, in romantic curls. Her golden highlights looked gorgeous against her yellow dress! See more hair and makeup in the gallery attached!