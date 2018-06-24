BET Awards Best Dressed 2018 — Logan Browning, Nicki Minaj & More

The BET Awards celebrate the best in black culture, and the red carpet is always full of style statements. See the best dressed stars of the night below!

Stars were shining bright at the BET Awards, held live on June 24 in Los Angeles, Calif. Hosted by Jamie Foxx, this is the 18th year of the awards, and it was hot, hot, hot! This is one of our favorite shows, because there are no fashion rules, and singers and actors always show up and show off their unique sense of style! We know we can count on a lot of sequins, and a lot of skin! See all the best dressed stars of the night at the BET Awards in the gallery attached above.

Nicki Minaj and Janelle Monae are both set to take the stage tonight, but before they performed, they both looked amazing on the red carpet. Samantha Elizabeth was wearing a super short and sexy silver mini dress with a black leather jacket on top. Sibley Scoles wore a black ruffled dress with fishnet tights. Dear White People star Logan Browning looked gorgeous in a white bra top and mini skirt with a handkerchief hem. It’s by Dion Lee, and Logan said it was off the runway.

Blac Chyna rocked a chainlink silver dress — super sexy with lots of underboob! One of her BFFs, Amber Rose, was by her side with a long blonde wig styled in old-Hollywood waves. Amber was wearing a low-cut green velvet dress, showing off her curves.

Estelle wore a colorful blue and red dress with voluminous sleeves. Keep checking back to see more of the best dressed stars of the night!