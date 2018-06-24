Safaree Samuels, Rotimi and more sexy studs showed off their best eye-catching looks on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 and we couldn’t get enough. Check out the amazing pics here!

Safaree Samuels, Rotimi and more incredibly good-looking gentlemen walked the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 and it was an incredible sight to see! From classic suits to casual attire, these dashing men knew how to look their best while getting ready to enjoy another fun event and we love it. Safaree showed off a casual yet cool side with a black and yellow design button-down shirt and matching black pants. He, of course, topped it off with some serious bling. Rotimi went with a similar look and strutted his stuff in a black and silver design button-down and matching black pants. Rapper Blac Youngsta, who had one heck of a night last night, showed up looking refreshed and happy in a green short-sleeved floral design button-down shirt and black jeans.

Jimmy Jean-Louis went for a more professional look in a black tuxedo while Christian Combs kept things laid back in a black T-shirt and red nylon pants. Nick Grant was as handsome as ever in an all black ensemble that consisted of a black shirt under a black denim jacket and black pants.

There’s so many incredible looking hunks this year and we can’t get enough! We can’t wait to see them inside the ceremony!