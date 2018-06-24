Jamie Foxx & More Stars Pay Tribute To Anita Baker With A Medley Of Her Hits At BET Awards

Anita Baker’s celebrity fans gave us the best that they’ve got, when they took the stage at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 to pay tribute to her by singing a number of her classic songs.

Eight-time Grammy-winning R&B legend Anita Baker, 60, was presented with BET’s Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 2018 ceremony on Sunday, June 24, and we couldn’t be more happy for her! Anita is considered a trailblazer in soul and R&B, with her songs, “Giving You the Best That I Got” and “Sweet Love”, reaching the Billboard Hot 100 top 10, so the recognition she received at this year’s BET Awards is very well deserved.

Before winning her award, however, Jamie Foxx, Yolanda Adams, and more stars took the stage to sing a number of Anita’s greatest hits as a way to pay tribute to her. So cool, right? Jamie started the tribute with a tune on the piano, as Anita cheered him on from the audience. Then, Marsha Ambriosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams followed with more songs from Anita’s illustrious career and she loved every minute of it. As did we! To watch the full performance, play the video below.

Along with Anita, BET also honored six humanitarian heroes for their bravery this year. James Shaw Jr., who disarmed a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House and was also honored at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, 11-year-old March for Our Lives speaker Naomi Wadler, National Student Walk-Out Day participant Justin Blackman, journalist Shaun King, Parkland survivor Anthony Borges, and Mamoudou Gassama, who saved a 4-year-old who was dangling from a building. Past recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include New Edition, Whitney Houston, Prince, James Brown, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and more!