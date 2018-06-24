Alexis Skyy Walks The Red Carpet Completely Naked At The BET Awards — See Shocking Outfit

You can’t make this stuff up! Alexis Skyy just showed up to the BET Awards in a completely see-through dress! She hit the red carpet completely naked and the photos are NSFW, whatsoever!

Talk about a head-turning look! Yes, Alexis Skyy, 23, just showed up to the BET Awards naked. The reality star hit the red carpet at the annual awards show in a completely sheer silver beaded dress on June 24 in California. While she wore nude underwear beneath her see-through dress, Alexis opted not to cover her breasts, and exposed her nipples for the cameras. See the shocking photo below!

As soon as she hit the BET red carpet, Alexis stunned everyone from the paparazzi, to other onlookers, and even the Twitter-sphere. Fans couldn’t contain their opinions when critiquing her look, or lack there of, online. “There should be a dress cod at the # BETAwards because Alexis Skyy looks a mess,” one fan tweeted. “Alexis Skyy, really? how much that cheap looking ass dress cost?” another wrote. Meanwhile, one fan tried expressed their disappointment writing, “Alexis Skyy, is such a pretty girl. I wish someone tells her she doesn’t need to always come in a room naked to her attention. A nice full outfit will do good as well b/c she’s so pretty. This # BETAwards tonight is horrible. Smh.”

Alexis Skyy on the red carpet at the 2018 BET Awards on June 24 in CA.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star gave off major Ariana Grande vibes with a platinum blonde low ponytail that nearly it the floor it was so long. The do’ was much different from her blonde pixie cut she debuted just a few weeks ago. Alexis shocked her 2 million Instagram followers when she posted a video on her InstaStory showing off her short cut. But, everyone knows the 23-year-old mother loves her wigs and extensions, so it was only a matter of time before she brought back the long locks!