Aaron Rodgers Kisses GF Danica Patrick On The Head During Teammate’s Wedding — See Pic

Aw! Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers showed off a bit of PDA while attending his teammate’s wedding! See the adorable pic here!

Aaron Rodgers, 34, is feeling the love at his teammate’s wedding! The Green Bay Packers quarterback was photographed kissing girlfriend Danica Patrick, 36, on the head while the couple attended Davante Adams‘ wedding on June 23. So sweet!

Aaron began dating the former professional race car driver in January 2018, about one month after she ended her relationship with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 30. The pair made their romance official by going on a series of dinner dates together. Things only got more serious from there, with Aaron giving the racing driver a kiss ahead of her final NASCAR race at the 2018 Daytona 500.

In April, Danica gushed about her boyfriend while appearing on the April 30 episode of The Rachael Ray Show. “He’s funny. He’s very kind. He’s thoughtful,” she said when asked to list off what she likes about the NFL star. “He’s super smart. And he’s really good at football… And he’s tall and he’s big, and I like that.”

In May, Danica revealed that the football player didn’t give her his number when they first met. “We met at the ESPYs back in 2012 … we remember meeting each other, it was quick,” she said during an interview on the Jenny McCarthy Show, according to Us Weekly. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself back then, like, ‘Oh, on the down low. Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is whatever.’”

Danica added that she and Aaron stayed in touch, but would sometimes go years without talking.“It wasn’t until, obviously, recently that we actually had phone numbers,” she said before revealing their code names for each other. “We referred to each other as Chicago and Green Bay,” she added. “It was very cute.”