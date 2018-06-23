Tiny Posts Cute Video Of Baby Heiress Showing Off Her Singing Skills After She Slams T.I.

Aw! Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris happily took to Instagram on June 22 to show off a too-cute-for-words video of her baby daughter Heriess attempting to sing and we can’t get enough of it!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, seemed to put her current issues with T.I., 37, to the side when she took the time to post an adorable video of her oldest daughter, Zonnique Pullins, 22,joining her younger daughter Heiress, 2, while she attempted to sing on Instagram. #Fbf This video melts my heart! My oldest @zonniquejailee checking my youngest @heiressdharris ear! I believe I got another star on my hands! Starting them all off early for greatness. #1st💙 #Lucky7#BlessedBeyondBlessed #MyLifeLines 🙏🏽👑💙💜,” Tiny captioned the sweet June 22 post. In the cute vid, Heiress can be seen singing some baby babbling words while Zonnique smiles and looks on.

This isn’t the first time Tiny has posted loving pics of her kids lately. Since headlines about T.I.’s shocking interaction with another woman came to light over the past couple of weeks, Tiny seems to be staying close to her family to get through the drama. Back on June 17, Father’s Day, the singer also took to Instagram to post a sweet pic of Heiress with a caption that wished all the fathers out there a happy holiday but she noticeably left T.I. out of her words. The rapper also didn’t seem to spend time with his kids during the holiday.

It’s natural that Tiny would turn to her kids during the difficult times in her marriage to T.I. and although the former happy couple’s pending divorce was put on hold, we can’t help but wonder if the recent incident will cause Tiny to want to finally go through with it. We guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all pans out but we definitely hope they come to a conclusion that’s the best for both of them!

In the meantime, we love seeing pictures of Tiny and her kids so we definitely hope she continues to post more. It’s always great to see adorable babies and toddlers whenever the chance comes up!